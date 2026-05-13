Hooks fall to Sod Poodles 2-0 in game 1, Astros players on rehab assignment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday 2-0 in game 1 of their Texas League South matchup. 3 Astros were on rehab assignment, Jeremy Pena, Josh Hader and Jake Meyers.

Jackson Nezuh started on the mound for the Hooks. He dealt 3 strikeouts, only allowing 3 hits through 5 innings. Hader came in relief for an inning striking out 1 batter and allowing 1 hit.

The Sod Poodles scored their only two runs in the eighth inning when Angel Ortiz hit a sac fly and Druw Jones hit an RBI single.

Game 2 is on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. at Whataburger Field.