Hooks fall to RoughRiders 5-1 in season opener, strong defensive debut by Walker Janek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks started the 2026 Minor League Baseball season with a 5-1 Texas League South loss to the Frisco RoughRiders at Whataburger Field on Thursday.

The RoughRiders scored first when Keith Jones II hit a 2 RBI ground ball single to left field in the second inning. Frisco added to their lead in the fourth when Frainyer Chavez hit a 2 RBI single on a line drive for the 4-0 lead.

Larissa Liska

The Hooks scored their lone run in the fifth. Walker Janek's good discipline at the plate loaded the bases, and then Lance Spence got hit by pitch to bring home Yamal Encarnacion.

Larissa Liska

Before the game KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska interviewed Janek family friend and Gregory-Portland Athletics Secretary Audrey Saenz.

Larissa Liska interviews G-P's Audrey Saenz before Walker Janek's Hooks debut

The Hooks and RoughRiders are back at Whataburger Field for game 2 on Friday at 7:05 p.m. They close out the series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive a 2006 Texas League Championship Replica Ring.

Larissa Liska