Hooks and Islanders tie 4-4 in exhibition baseball game before Minor League season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks got back to work at Whataburger Field with an exhibition game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball on Tuesday. The game ended in a 4-4 tie against their professional neighbors. This marked the fourth meeting between the two clubs.

The Hooks scored first in the bottom of the second when Pascanel Ferreras hit a 2-run homer to left field. The Islanders responded in the top of the third on a RBI single from Max Towchic putting TAMU-CC down 2-1. In the bottom frame the Hooks extended their lead 3-1 as Joseph Sullivan hit a solo homer.

Larissa Liska

In the top of the fourth, Christian Smith-Johnson hit an RBI single to right field and Walker Freeman hit a 2 RBI double giving TAMU-CC their first lead 4-3. Ferreras comes up clutch again for Corpus Christi grounding out to third to bring home Lucas Spence in the sixth frame. That's when the game became tied 4-4.

Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek made his Hooks debut as a designated hitter. The catcher is a top-5 prospect for the Astros.

Larissa Liska

London grad and Islanders pitcher Kade Budd closed the game in the ninth, striking out 2 batters.

Larissa Liska

Corpus Christi's Double-A team gears up for the MiLB season opener on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. Corpus Christi hosts the Frisco RoughRiders for a 3-game series. The Islanders will get back to their regular season schedule over the weekend, hosting Stephen F. Austin for a 3-game series at Chapman Field that begins on Thursday at 6 p.m.