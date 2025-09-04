KRIS 6 Game of the Week: Mathis to host George West in battle of Slot T rushing offenses

MATHIS, TX — George West head coach Rod Blount is no stranger to Mathis football. He spent nearly five years as the head coach for the Pirates from 2013 to 2017. Now he's set to return to his old stomping grounds for a battle in the trenches.

"Great kids there that play their tail off and worked extremely hard for us," Blount said. "Lots of memories back there for us. Lots of Kohen's childhood heroes."

His son, Kohen Blount, is a fullback for the Longhorns coming off a season opener when he toted the ball 25 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns. That was just a fraction of the 400+ rushing yards George West notched in a 36-21 week one win over San Diego.

"That's what we like to do," offensive tackle Chris Bernal said. "We like to open those holes for those running backs and get those pancakes."

Strong rushing attacks are another common thread that ties the two teams together. Mathis also ran for over 400 yards in a 48-7 win over Taft last week. All six of the Pirates' touchdowns came on the ground.

"We have a great offensive line, great kids, and some solid backs that can move the ball," Mathis head coach Pat Flores said.

Flores, just like Blount, is in his first year at the helm of the program. He's emphasizing discipline early in his tenure.

"He's installing discipline into all of us," senior running back Aaron Acosta said. "I think that's what Mathis needs. We lacked that my past four years."

Acosta was the first Pirate to cross the goal line this season and has been a team leader along with offensive guard Darion Villarreal.

It's the fourth head coach in four years for this senior class but the players are buying into Flores' message.

"Amazing," Villarreal said when asked to describe his new head coach in one word.

George West and Mathis will kick off their week two matchup at 7:30 at Pirate Stadium.

"We know it's a rivalry game right down the road but we're still focused on us getting better," Blount said.

