Game-winning field goal seals dramatic win for Calallen over Tuloso-Midway on the Friday Night Fever

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It couldn't have been more dramatic.

After four quarters of smash-mouth hits and big plays, Calallen (6-2) defeated Tuloso-Midway 30-27 on a game-winning field goal by Ian Perez in the final seconds. It was one of three successful field goals from the senior kicker.

The district rivalry started off with a bang when Calallen returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Tuloso-Midway got the ball and on the first play from scrimmage senior running back Damian Figueroa hit the gap for an 86-yard touchdown.

It left the score at 7-7 just 30 seconds into the game. From there, both defenses clamped down and played disciplined football. The next touchdown came from Warriors' QB Joaquin Trevino late in the third quarter to tie it at 13-13.

Both teams traded blows in the fourth quarter with Calallen's Reese Rusher and Tuloso-Midway's Jace Arriaga each hitting pay dirt.

With less than a minute to go tied at 27-27 Calallen drove down the field. Rusher had a diving grab to get the Wildcats in the end zone setting up the short field goal for Perez.

Calallen now stands alone in 4A-DI District 16. The Wildcats are 2-0 in district while the Warriors fall to 1-1.

Tuloso-Midway will look to bounce back next week hosting Valley View. Calallen will visit Zapata on Friday.

