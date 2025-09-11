Friday Night Fever: Undefeated H.M. King (2-0) looks to stifle Tripp Thompson, Ray (0-2) offense

KINGSVILLE, TX — The high school football season is through two weeks and it's time to separate pretenders from contenders.

Schools like H.M. King have seen great success and hopped out to an undefeated start. The Brahmas have allowed 13.5 points per game through two weeks and are looking to continue that trend entering week three.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Ray Texans are 0-2 with two narrow defeats that have left them looking for answers.

"They're 0-2 but could easily be 2-0," Brahmas head coach Ruben Garcia said of Ray.

The Texans entered the fourth quarter against Tuloso-Midway trailing 35-34 but ended up falling 56-46. Their offense found its way in part because of junior quarterback Tripp Thompson who racked up 296 yards and four touchdowns.

"I think the chemistry with my receivers has gotten better week by week," Thompson said.

It's no secret to the Brahmas that Ray has weapons and will come in with a chip on their shoulder.

"They're gonna be hungry," junior linebacker Brayden Munoz said. "We're really focusing on their offense. They've got a pretty good quarterback and their receivers can move around a bit."

The two teams will face off at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium. KRIS 6 will report live with highlights, interviews, and the Game of the Week trophy presentation on our 10 p.m. newcast.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

