Coach John Wimbish Jr. gives back to Miller High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime Miller asst. coach John Wimbish Jr. bleeds purple and gold.

A former star athlete who graduated from Miller in 2001, has never forgotten where he came from.

Now at 38 years old, he grew up in the Hillcrest neighborhood and continued to live in his childhood home until recently, when the new Harbor Bridge Project bought him out.

He has dedicated his teaching and coaching career to giving back to his community.

"It was always a goal of mine to do it for the people that I knew who did not make it," said Wimbish. "A lot of people lost their lives in the streets and wound up in prison, so this gives me an opportunity to give back to those who were Miller Buc alumni like myself."

Because of his strong roots in the Miller community, Wimbish has formed a special bond between himself and his players who look up to him as a father figure.

"He is a very understanding person," said Miller LB Teyren Clay. "He knows where we come from and he has been through what he have been through. He has also been through a lot of the same challenges we face every day."

"He is always there for us," said Miller DT Daejon Bisby. "He is someone we can can talk to and trust."

Wimbish has had many offers to coach at other schools, but he is committed to stay at Miller.

"I really enjoy having an impact on these kids," he said. "These kids don't have much, but what they do have is us, and I like the fact that we the coaches are a big part of their lives."