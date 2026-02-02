Beeville ISD names new assistant athletic director and head football coach

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Beeville Independent School District Board of Trustees has unanimously approved Candelario J. Rivera as the district's new Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

Rivera brings more than 20 years of coaching experience across South Texas, East Texas, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Most recently, he served in Sinton, Texas, as offensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coordinator, and head coach for boys' and girls' powerlifting.

"I look forward to building a program based on strong values, and I hope to bring new excitement and pride to the Beeville community," Rivera said. "I'm honored to represent Beeville with class and dignity."

Rivera, originally from Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley, is married to educator Jaclyn Rivera. The couple has two children: Kiersten, who works as a teacher, and Kennedy, a junior at Texas A&M University-Kingsville who participates on both the stunt team and cheer team. Rivera is also grandfather to 3-year-old Lucas.

Board President Orlando Vasquez expressed confidence in the selection following the announcement.

"The community requested a leader from a successful program, someone with strong character who would instill discipline, and we have achieved that," Vasquez said. "I am confident in our selection and anticipate positive developments in the coming years."

