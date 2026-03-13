Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Head coach Malcolm Smith retires, leaving a legacy at Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball

Head coach Malcolm Smith retires, leaving a legacy at Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball
Larissa Liska
Head coach Malcolm Smith retires, leaving a legacy at Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball head coach Malcolm "Sir" Smith announced his retirement after 35 years of faithful service. He leaves behind a legacy of 501 career wins, 3 TAPPS State Tournament appearances and 15 years leading the Lady Angels.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Running Dry