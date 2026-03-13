CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball head coach Malcolm "Sir" Smith announced his retirement after 35 years of faithful service. He leaves behind a legacy of 501 career wins, 3 TAPPS State Tournament appearances and 15 years leading the Lady Angels.
Head coach Malcolm Smith retires, leaving a legacy at Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.