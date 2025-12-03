H.S. Hoops: Calallen boys and girls win at home, London girls outscore Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of practice for UIL high school girls basketball was Oct. 22 and the boys tipped off their first session on Oct. 29. Now they're putting it all together on the court. Check out a few Coastal Bend non-district highlights.

UIL 3A/4A Girls Basketball

Orange Grove 43, Calallen 46

UIL 2A/3A Girls Basketball

#8 Port Aransas 41, London 55

UIL 4A Boys Basketball

Beeville 49, Calallen 51