H.M. King kickstarts 2025 football season with Midnight Madness practice

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas High school football teams have officially kicked off practice for the fall 2025 season. The H.M. King Brahmas led by third-year head coach Ruben Garcia decided to start at the very first minute for Midnight Madness.

"When we came out here walking out with the boom box like we always do, then coming out and warming up, music playing and the kids doing their pre-game stretch it felt like a Friday night for a minute," said Garcia.

Larissa Liska

H.M. King returns 5 players on offense including the District 16-4A Division II preseason offensive MVP junior running back Damarius Montgomery and senior wide receiver Christian Flowers.

"This year I like that we run deeper than last year," said Flowers. "Last year we had about six guys. Now we got three groups that can start, and now it just feels good because everyone is experienced. Everyone has experience under their belt."

Larissa Liska

They’ll help their new junior quarterback Isaac Cason get comfortable.

"You know he's smart, and with the skill kids he has he's just got to give them the ball in space and they'll make something happen," Garcia. "Make the right read with Damarius and he'll make something happen, but I like the way he's grown. I like his leadership. I like how he's stepped up as a leader. He's been extremely reliable. He's an extremely hard worker. He's filled out some. He's got some good muscle on him right now and he's a better runner than people realize."

Larissa Liska

Isaac’s older brother John Cason will be a strong asset on defense. The senior outside backer tallied 85 tackles last year.

"I think we're going to be really good," said Cason. "I mean we did lose key guys last year, but I mean I feel like the backups were tuned in. They're just going to pick back up where they left off."

Larissa Liska

H.M. King finished last season in the first round of playoffs with an 8-3 record. Now they’re projected to finish second in district behind La Feria, who the Brahmas previously shared the title.

"They really bought into the offseason, the track and into the strength and conditioning," said Garcia. "We got some serious speed this year. I think this team is something special because we did return a decent amount of starters, but we also returned a lot of other guys that played a lot."

The Brahmas open the schedule with a home game against San Antonio Brackenridge on Thursday, August 28 at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium.