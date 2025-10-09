H.M. King hosts SA Edgewood Memorial for last prep before district on Game Night South Texas

KINGSVILLE, Texas — H.M. King (4-2) hosts San Antonio Edgewood Memorial for our KRIS 6 Game Night South Texas live TV matchup. The matchup kicks off Thursday at Javelina Stadium. Last year the Brahmas won big 55-6, but now they've got a new quarterback. This is their last chance to prep before district starts next week.

"It's exciting, but it's also a little sad," said H.M. King senior outside linebacker John Cason. "It's senior year, so that means it's coming to an end faster. Just trying to enjoy these last few games we've got."

H.M. King has four games left before playoffs. The defense has held strong only allowing an average of 18 points per game, minus their 58-0 shutout loss to Ray.

"I think we play good as a team," Cason said. "I think everyone does their job, so as a whole we're one unit."

They'll need that unity and what head coach Ruben Garcia calls organized chaos to shutdown San Antonio Memorial's triple option.

"I think it helps us a lot. We open district with Port Isabel, and they run the slot-T," Garcia said. "It's a similar style offense. It's not the same. but a lot of misdirection. I think that definitely helps us going into district. Learning how to play assignment football."

H.M. King's offense has found it's rhythm behind junior first-year starting quarterback Isaac Cason. Their biggest improvement since week 3 has been limiting turnovers and strengthening the connection with his receivers like Christian Flowers.

"We have a lot of depth at playmakers this year," said H.M. King senior receiver, cornerback and safety Flowers. "We're running new formations, so we get the ball to different people more. We're getting them to more playmakers that can make something happen."

The Brahmas top playmaker is running back Damarius Montgomery. The junior has the fifth most rushing yards in the Coastal Bend with 932, plus 8 touchdowns.

"He's big, he's thick, he's strong, he's physical and he's faster than people realize," Garcia said. "He's not going down the first hit. It's going to take more than one person to tackle him. He inflicts the punishment himself on people."

The Brahmas won't have to travel too far down the road. They'll kickoff Game Night South Texas on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Javelina Stadium hosting San Antonio Edgewood Memorial Minutemen. You can catch the game live on our sister station KDF, on our website and on our YouTube page KRIS 6+.

