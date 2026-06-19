Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance takes over Whataburger Field, Hooks fall to Missions 11-7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field turned into a Battle Royale on Thursday as the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance partnered with the Corpus Christi Hooks for Battle Royale.

"I don't know how many fights there are," GCWA's El Slze. "All I know is about how I'm going to put them down, you know what I mean?"

Lariss Liska

This was the Galvan School of Wrestling's second year in-a-row to partner with the Hooks. The program has provided live professional wrestling for over 30 years in Corpus Christi. They had a full lineup for their 12 Man Over the Top Battle Royale. In one of the tag team matchups Ben Galvan Jr. and El Slze took down Jaden Valentino and Justin Slaughter. They get the pin fall and picked up the victory.

"You don't ever really get the chance to wrestle at a baseball stadium, and this is cool in front of kids, especially nonetheless, it's a World Series," said El Slze. "Kids running around everywhere. It's mostly for the kids for me. We tie it in with baseball together. Wrestling is baseball almost. Like America's favorite pastime, you know what I mean? Almost."

Larissa Liska

Game 3 between the Missions and Hooks was high scoring, but San Antonio won 11-7. Game 4 is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Whatburger Field.