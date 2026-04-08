Gregory-Portland's second inning surge too much for Carroll in UIL District 29-5A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland scored 5 runs in the second inning and that's all it would take to defeat Carroll 5-2 in their UIL District 29-5A first meeting of a 2-game series.

The Wildcats got on the board when Everett Ollman hit an RBI single, followed by Dominic Guerra with another RBI single. G-P pulled ahead 3-0 on a wild pitch. Then, Dario Del Pino hit a 2 RBI single.

Landen Mayer started on the mound for G-P. He gave up 1 hit and 2 runs over 2 innings, while striking out 5 batters and walking 3. Guierra came in relief for the final 5 innings. He only gave up 1 hit, striking out 4 batters and walking 3.

The Wildcats and and Tigers face off for round two on Friday at 6 p.m. in Gregory-Portland.