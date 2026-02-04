Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gregory-Portland's lone goal holds off Flour Bluff, Wildcats stay undefeated in UIL District 29-5A

Gregory-Portland senior forward Brooklyn Barnes scores goal against Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL District 29-5A high school girls soccer lead was on the line on Tuesday. Gregory-Portland's (10-3, 7-0) Brooklyn Barnes scored a first half goal off the assist from Madelyn Tyler, leading the Lady Cats to a 1-0 win over Flour Bluff (12-1-1, 5-1)

"This game is always filled with a lot of emotions," Barnes said. "They're always our biggest competitor and it's always between us and them to get first in district. Whenever we got that first goal it felt really relieving, and I was just really proud of our team in how we were able to connect. We've been learning how to play more through the back, to go from the wingers up. That's actually what resulted in our goal, going from a winger to in front of the goal."

Gregory-Portland girls soccer 2026

Flour Bluff girls soccer will get their rematch with Gregory-Portland on Friday, March 6 at Ray Atkins Wildcat Stadium in G-P. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Flour Bluff girls soccer 2026

