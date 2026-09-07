Gregory-Portland's Eli Supnet named 2026 week two Game Changer of the Week

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland football (2-0) is looking to stay undefeated after two weeks of football. They've got a tough non-district matchup ahead, but first let's meet Wildcat senior safety Eli Supnet. He was all over the field attacking the ball, and that's why he has been named our week two Game Changer of the Week.

"We play violent. We really attack the ball, have great pursuit and we just hit people," Supnet said.

Laredo Alexander's offense did not stand a chance against G-P defense. The Wildcats won their week two matchup 43-22. Supnet ended the game with 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass break up, 1 interception and 2 big hits.

"I'm physical. I play smart," Supnet said. "I'm fast to the ball."

Larissa Liska

He's got a high IQ on and off the field. Supnet's GPA is currently at 110.5, sitting second in the class of 2027.

"He understands the game. He understands what the offense is trying to do," said Gregory-Portland sixth year head coach Brent Davis." When he makes plays he does it with violence, so you know he's a player that's a leader of our team. He's a captain and he's having a great year."

His knowledge of the game puts him in the right place at the right time. Last fall, G-P advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs before falling to Boerne.

"Really big thing we worked on was speed. We were very slow last year," Supnet said. "This year we're picking it up a little bit."

Larissa Liska

"We've got some experience there," Davis said. "We expected them to be good and they're meeting our expectation."

The question now is if experience and leadership will be enough to send G-P all the way to State.

"It's our last year," Supnet said. "We want to go win and we want to win big."

This week Gregory-Portland takes a road trip to Calallen's Phil Danaher Stadium for the Battle of the Wildcats Coastal Bend non-district rivalry. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. It's our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week. Let's find out which team wins our FNF Thomas J. Henry trophy.

Before the game, Calallen is recognizing Military, Veterans and First Responders for their service to the community during the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

David Salinas

Thank you to Thomas J Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.