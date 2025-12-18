Gregory-Portland's Kilgore, Galvan and Davis sign to play college sports

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats celebrated college signing day for three seniors on Wednesday. Bella Davis plays basketball, Kaitlyn Kilgore throws for track and field and Ella Galvan plays soccer.

Gregory-Portland point guard Bella Davis has played basketball ever since she learned to walk. The four-year varsity senior has over 1,000 points, 300 steals, 300 assists and 200 3-pointers. While the season is not over, she is excited to play at the college level for Texas A&M International University.

"You know me and coach (Casey) Fowler had been talking even before he transferred to Texas A&M International, and I just really like his personality and the way they play," Davis said. "It fit all the right boxes for me. They have my major, full ride, so everything was just perfect when I went."

Kaitlyn Kilgore will be joining Division I track and field program at Idaho State University. The shot put and discus thrower is excited to add hammer and weight throw to her events. Kilgore is a 2-time State finalist, and this past season she placed sixth at the State meet.

"It's so much more than just an individual sport," Kilgore said. "You're doing so much for your team. Honestly without my family, without those competitors and without my teammates I would have never gotten here."

Ella Galvan will be joining the Schreiner University soccer team. Last season, the 4-year varsity letterman was the District 29-5A MVP, ending the year with 39 goals and 26 assists.

"The coach is really nice and the girls are also really nice too," Galvan said. "It's a very beautiful city. They also have my major too which is nursing."