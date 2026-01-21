Gregory-Portland's Bella Davis surpasses 1,500 career points, Carroll outscores G-P

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland senior point Guard Bella Davis entered Tuesday's UIL District 29-5A game against Carroll close to reaching 1,500 and 500 assists in her high school career. Davis achieved the milestone, but in a tough 50-27 loss to Carroll.

"Means a lot. I just want to shout out everyone who supported me. My family, friends and especially my teammates," Davis said. "From the moment I stepped into G-P I was just surrounded by a loving, encouraging environment. I feel like that really helped me thrive here as a player."

After the game, Davis now has 1,554 points, 504 assists, 524 rebounds, 323 steals and 228 three's.

Gregory-Portland will face Veterans Memorial in Corpus Christi on Friday, Jan. 23 around 6:15 p.m. G-P is currently sitting fourth in UIL District 29-5A with a (6-5) district record.