Gregory-Portland hires Joe Curiel to lead baseball program

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats named Joe Curiel as their next baseball head coach. He served as a head coach and assistant at Moody for 16 years.

Curriel has 20 years of coaching experience, which includes over 250 career wins, 2-time South Texas Coach of the Year honors, 5 State Semifinal appearances and 3 State Final appearances.

"Moody will always be home to me. I spent 16 incredible years there, and I’m grateful for every player, coach, parent, and administrator who was part of that journey," Curiel said. "But after two decades, I felt it was time to step into a new opportunity. Gregory-Portland has a proud tradition, tremendous community support, and a commitment to excellence that really appealed to me. This wasn’t about leaving Moody—it was about embracing a new chapter.”