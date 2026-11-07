CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Jacob Powell was asked what Gregory-Portland's ceiling in the playoffs is. His response?

"The stars."

Galactic goals don't seem as lofty when you've had the season that the Wildcats have. Gregory-Portland defeated Ray, finished the regular season 10-0, and won the outright district title on Friday at Buc Stadium.

Gregory-Portland finishes undefeated regular season with district title victory over Ray

"We're going all the way!" Isaac Gonzales screamed postgame.

Gonzales, who had a pick-6 to extend Gregory-Portland's lead to 21-0 in the second quarter, was instrumental to the win.

"We got the job done that just boosts our energy up a lot."

The Wildcats won 28-14 but it was a tight game until late in the fourth quarter.

GP got on the board with a 89-yard rushing touchdown from Carter Dominguez. He also added a score through the air with a five-yard dish to Powell.

Gonzales extended the lead in the second quarter and Ray responded with a Brian McCullum 13 yard touchdown catch.

A big story coming in was the health of Texans QB Tripp Thompson.

Thompson, who suffered an injury early in the season, was in uniform on Friday. However, he did not start the game. Teddy Sanchez, who is listed as a wide receiver, was the starter.

Sanchez suffered an injury and that brought in Thompson. He alternated work with Sanchez and found some rhythm in the passing game but did not look 100%.

Regardless of Ray's quarterback situation, they played well. The Texans (9-1) came into the game undefeated. They forced multiple turnovers and trailed 21-14 entering the fourth quarter.

But Gregory-Portland put the nail in the coffin with less than eight minutes left when Dominguez rushed in another touchdown from seven yards out.

It's the first time GP has won back-to-back district titles since 1987, per Texas High School Football History.

Ray Akins was leading the team at the time. The stadium is now named after the legendary coach.

The Wildcats have made history and still have not dropped a game. They'll enter the postseason riding high, almost as high as the stars.

"The stars are the ceiling. We're going higher," Powell said.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!