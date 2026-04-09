Gregory-Portland brings home gold on Day 1 of 2026 UIL District 29-5A track and field meet

PORTLAND, Texas — Several Gregory-Portland Wildcats brought home gold medals on Day 1 of the UIL District 29-5A track and field meet at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium. Athletes competed in triple jump, shot put, pole vault and the 3200 meter run on Wednesday. The top four finishers in each event advance to Area.

In boys triple jump it came down to the final jump, but Gregory Portland junior Carter Dominguez leaped 46 feet, 1.5 inches. Over a foot further than the second place finisher. It was a personal best for Dominguez, although he's been close to the mark.

"My personal PR, but I think what helped is we've been working on like consistency on hitting the board because last meet I jumped like 48, but it was a scratch," Dominguez said. "I like triple jump because like not everyone could do it. Like it takes technique, not just like raw athleticism and all that. I think what I excel at the most is definitely my second phase because I'm able to get higher."

Gregory-Portland's Bailey Mitchell wins 2026 UIL District 29-5A pole vault

In girls pole vault Gregory Portland's Bailey Mitchell soared above the rest. The junior cleared 13 feet, which ties her personal best. She vaulted 3 inches higher than her teammate Tristan Grimes. This is Mitchell's first district championship.

"It's really special. I'm so grateful for my family. They're amazing. My coach is amazing. My school coach is so supportive," Mitchell said. "It just shows me that if I believe in myself, I can do it, and it's just a mindset. It's not really the skill, it's just what you put into it with your mind."

Gregory-Portland's Ryder Harrison wins 2026 UIL District 29-5A pole vault

In boys pole vault there was a tie for the top at 14 feet, but Gregory-Portland senior Ryder Harrison finished first in less attempts. His teammate, sophomore Cohen Bartee placed second, clearing a personal best.

Gregory-Portland's Kaitlyn Kilgore wins 2026 UIL District 29-5A shot put

In girls shot put Kaitlyn Kilgore shined again. She threw 41 feet, 10.5 inches to secure her third straight district championship. The senior is a Division I track and field signee to Idaho State University. Kilgore is looking to make it back to the state meet.

"I was definitely a little bit nervous coming in, you know, having a lot of pressure on my back," Kilgore said. "After my first throw I was like, oh, what are you doing? Then I got back into it and they just started coming off good. I was hoping the weather would hold out just a little bit and it did, and I was just feeling good and just getting excited, especially with my teammates being right there, so they really helped me out a lot."

Ray's Cason Calhoun wins 2026 UIL District 29-5A 3200 meter run

The 3200 meters was the only running event that went final on Day 1. Ray junior Calhoun Cason won the boys event in 9:27.41, followed close behind by Veterans Memorial's Trey Llanes in 9:30.54 seconds.

The UIL District 29-5A meet finishes on Thursday starting with boys high jump, girls long jump and boys discus at 4 p.m. Followed by girls high jump, boys long jump and girls discus around 5:15 p.m. Running finals start at 7 p.m. with the 400 meter relay. For live results click here for MileSplit.