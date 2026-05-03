Grayson Cole makes Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour history with second Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grayson Cole made Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour history Saturday night at Hilliard Center, becoming the first rider to win multiple PWVT Championships in the tour's 12-year history after earning his second Velocity Tour Championship.

Cole, of New Ringgold, Pennsylvania, earned 655 points on the season, clinching the tour championship by 44 points over runner-up Macaulie Leather of Calliope, Queensland, Australia, who finished with 611 season points. Cole parlayed two event wins and five top 10 finishes to secure the title despite going 0-2 in Corpus Christi.

"I didn't ride any bulls this week, so we're gonna go out next week and try to take some of that big money," Cole said. "It's all in God's hands, and maybe we'll get some round wins at World Finals."

Cole also won the 2024 PWVT Championship, and after finishing seventh in 2025 he rebounded to claim the 2026 buckle and make tour history.

Andre Silva/Andre Silva/Bull Stock Media Daniel Keeping is the champion of PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals event in Corpus Christi, TX. Photo by Andre Silva

Daniel Keeping of Montague, Texas, had a standout weekend in Corpus Christi, going 3-for-3 and recording two 90-plus-point rides in the opening two rounds. He bested Doze You Down for 90.75 points Friday night — a round high — followed by another round-winning 90.95-point ride on Long Gone in round two.

Keeping completed the sweep with an 88.10-point ride on Flapjack in the Championship Round, making him one of three riders to earn three rides on the weekend.

"It's a blessing God gives me the opportunity to do what I love," Keeping said. "I was tickled to get on Flapjack, who I have a love-hate relationship with. Guess he loves me tonight."

Luiz da Silva finished second in Corpus Christi with an aggregate score of 261.35 points on the weekend. He bested Stardust in the second round for 85.90 points to go 2-for-2 before tacking on 87 more points on It’s Cherry to close out his weekend.

Velocity Tour replays are available on RidePass and on the PBR App on mobile, web, and connected TV.

Five riders qualify for PBR World Finals

Following Saturday's event, five riders qualified for the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast Rounds 1-4 in Fort Worth, Texas:

Grayson Cole — Velocity Tour Champion

Gustavo Luiz da Silva (Inocencia, Brazil) — International invitee

Macaulie Leather — PWVT standings

Romario Leite (Brotas, Brazil) — PWVT standings

Wyatt Rogers (Hulbert, Oklahoma) — PWVT standings

The riders will advance to the first four rounds of World Finals competition at Cowtown Coliseum from May 7-10, followed by Dickies Arena May 14-17, where the 2026 World Champion will be crowned.

Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals

Hilliard Center – Corpus Christi, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Daniel Keeping, 90.75-90.95-88.1-269.80-346 Points.

2. Gustavo Luiz da Silva, 88.45-85.9-87-261.35-183 Points.

3. Dener Barbosa, 88.15-56.5-86.2-230.85-134 Points.

4. Eli Vastbinder, 89.6-86.4-0-176.00-92 Points.

5. Macaulie Leather, 87.4-87.35-0-174.75-82 Points.

6. Julio Cesar Marques, 86.9-87.1-0-174.00-64 Points.

7. Bruno Carvalho, 89.75-83.95-0-173.70-60 Points.

8. Mason Taylor, 87.25-86.2-0-173.45-38 Points.

9. Eric Novoa, 85.3-86.55-0-171.85-32 Points.

10. Donnie Rutherfurd, 82.15-87.05-0-169.20-32 Points.

11. Guilherme Valleiras, 0-90.8-0-90.80-33 Points.

12. Saul Zambrano, 89.1-0-0-89.10-24 Points.

13. Braidy Randolph, 0-88.45-0-88.45-26 Points.

14. Hudson Bolton, 88.35-0-0-88.35-20 Points.

15. Zane Cook, 87.75-0-0-87.75-16 Points.

16. Jean Carlos Teodoro, 0-87.5-0-87.50-24 Points.

17. Cassio Dias, 87.15-0-0-87.15-10 Points.

18. Marcus Mast, 0-87-0-87.00-16 Points.

19. Elijah Jennings, 86.8-0-0-86.80-8 Points.

20. Eric Henrique Domingos, 86.7-0-0-86.70-8 Points.

21. Vitor Losnake, 86.65-0-0-86.65-8 Points.

22. Ednei Caminhas, 0-85.95-0-85.95-8 Points.

23. Lucas Martins Costa, 0-85.85-0-85.85-8 Points.

24. Romario Leite, 85.75-0-0-85.75-8 Points.

25. Jean Fernandes Pereira, 0-85.25-0-85.25-8 Points.

26. Michael Lane, 85.2-0-0-85.20-8 Points.

27. Lucas Divino, 85.05-0-0-85.05-8 Points.

28. Brody Robinson, 84.9-0-0-84.90-8 Points.

29. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-84.8-0-84.80-8 Points.

30. Andy Guzman, 84.6-0-0-84.60-8 Points.

31. Dione de Souza Ribeiro, 83.9-0-0-83.90-8 Points.

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0.00

Jaxton Mortensen, 0-0-0-0.00

Kaleb Lewis, 0-0-0-0.00

Carlos Garcia, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00

Vinicius Rodrigues Pereira, 0-0-0-0.00

Aaron Williams, 0-0-0-0.00

Cash Keeling, 0-0-0-0.00

Afonso Quintino, 0-0-0-0.00

Vinicius Pinheiro Correa, 0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00

Nathan Bayous, 0-0-0-0.00

Marshall Senger, 0-0-0-0.00

Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Grayson Cole, 26, 3, 6, 655.00, $81,834.42

2. Macaulie Leather, 12, 0, 8, 611.00, $39,727.70

3. Nick Tetz, 8, 4, 6, 597.50, $33,433.68

4. Dener Barbosa, 17, 1, 11, 590.00, $34,366.06

5. Daniel Keeping, 3, 2, 2, 560.00, $77,957.96

6. Romario Leite, 22, 3, 8, 545.50, $28,667.01

7. Wyatt Rogers, 21, 1, 7, 517.50, $31,153.24

8. Trace Redd, 9, 2, 5, 499.50, $28,167.08

9. Elijah Jennings, 15, 2, 5, 483.00, $23,268.33

10. Brody Robinson, 30, 0, 5, 421.50, $19,167.22

11. Andy Guzman, 11, 2, 3, 418.00, $19,630.00

12. Jaxton Mortensen, 15, 3, 4, 410.00, $22,023.45

13. Mason Taylor, 11, 2, 4, 400.00, $18,684.38

14. Kurt Shephard, 9, 3, 6, 395.00, $88,195.41

15. Braidy Randolph, 19, 0, 6, 394.00, $18,927.66

16. Zane Cook, 19, 1, 5, 390.00, $15,540.00

17. Ezekiel Mitchell, 11, 1, 4, 377.00, $16,390.00

18. Eric Novoa, 16, 0, 6, 363.00, $21,318.41

19. Marcus Mast, 16, 1, 2, 359.00, $12,877.52

20. Vinicius Rodrigues Pereira, 20, 1, 5, 351.00, $17,071.10

21. Kase Hitt, 7, 2, 3, 348.50, $20,973.64

22. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 19, 0, 6, 346.00, $16,592.63

23. Jared Parsonage, 3, 2, 2, 323.00, $116,566.29

24. Jean Fernandes Pereira, 21, 1, 6, 318.00, $17,106.37

25. Dakota Buttar, 10, 0, 3, 297.00, $21,256.11

26. Jean Carlos Teodoro, 19, 3, 7, 270.50, $15,664.12

27. Donnie Rutherfurd, 11, 2, 3, 260.50, $15,405.81

28. Dione de Souza Ribeiro, 26, 0, 7, 259.50, $13,671.86

29. Guilherme Valleiras, 15, 1, 5, 245.00, $12,902.46

30. Zane Hall, 9, 2, 3, 238.00, $17,517.36

31. Cody Coverchuk, 8, 0, 3, 230.00, $11,251.55

32. Gustavo Luiz da Silva, 6, 1, 2, 226.50, $20,226.58

32. Rogério Venâncio, 6, 1, 3, 226.50, $11,254.31

34. Bruno Carvalho, 7, 1, 2, 226.00, $27,921.67

35. Eli Vastbinder, 10, 0, 3, 221.50, $13,050.00

36. Afonso Quintino, 5, 1, 2, 220.00, $10,788.73

36. Warley Oliveira da Silva, 6, 0, 2, 220.00, $4,189.00

38. Kaleb Lewis, 9, 0, 3, 218.00, $12,135.00

39. Kade Madsen, 5, 1, 2, 214.00, $16,072.11

40. João Paulo Fernandes, 8, 1, 2, 210.00, $9,240.00

41. Alex Oliveira, 6, 2, 3, 208.50, $5,855.67

42. Tahj Wells, 14, 0, 3, 198.00, $6,954.17

43. Carlos Garcia, 9, 1, 1, 196.00, $7,120.00

44. Vinicius Pinheiro Correa, 13, 2, 3, 194.50, $8,934.42

45. Jake Gardner, 7, 0, 3, 192.50, $37,711.62

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