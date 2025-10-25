GOTW: Gregory-Portland Wildcats earn 600th win, defeat Carroll 60–0

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats delivered a commanding performance Friday night, defeating the Carroll Tigers 60–0 in the Battle of the Bridge at Ray Akins Wildcats Stadium.

The shutout marked a historic night for the Wildcats, who celebrated their 600th program win and extended their lead in the rivalry series to 32–21–1. This was the 54th meeting between the two programs, and GP made sure to make it a memorable one.

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER WEEK 9: CARROLL 0, GREGORY-PORTLAND 60

Quarterback Carter Dominguez set the tone early, keeping the ball on a fake and racing into the end zone to give GP an early 7–0 lead. The Wildcats’ offense continued to dominate, while the defense came up big when Triston Gore intercepted a Carroll pass deep in Tiger territory, setting up another GP touchdown to make it 14–0.

Dominguez struck again on the next drive, fooling the defense once more and sprinting to the end zone for his second touchdown of the night, extending the lead to 21–0.

Carroll’s Jesse Garcia provided a spark with a strong first-down run in the second quarter, but the Tigers couldn’t find the end zone as GP went into halftime up 36–0. The Wildcats never looked back, rolling to a 60–0 final and securing their 32nd win in the Battle of the Bridge rivalry.

With the victory, Gregory-Portland continues to build momentum in district play while celebrating a night that will go down in program history.