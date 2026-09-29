George West's Parker Heard named 2026 week five Game Changer of the Week

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Longhorns (5-0) join Gregory-Portland (5-0), Calallen (4-1) and Sinton (3-2) as the four Coastal Bend football teams that are ranked in the top 10 for their division. The Longhorns sit No. 8 in UIL 3A-DII. This past week they took down Aransas Pass 70-18 and senior Parker Heard scored 4 touchdowns. That's why he's been named our Game Changer of the Week.

"We're all good friends. We all hang out in and out of school. The o-line I couldn't do anything without them. They open up the holes. The whole offenses misdirection with the quarterback and other two running backs taking away players from the play."

Larissa Liska

After five games, Heard leads the Longhorns with 586 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

"He brings a lot. Leadership, competitiveness, he's a great competitor, he's a great blocker for his other running backs as well and he does a good job carrying out his fakes. Very unselfish and that's the thing that's making our team special. They don't care about stats. All they want to do is win and make others look good."

Larissa Liska

It takes a total effort. His teammate Dylan Thomisee adds 550 yards and 7 touchdowns. Running the slot-T offense successfully takes good timing, repetition and strong coaching.

"The coaches are real on discipline and you can talk to them about stuff."

Larissa Liska

The offense only returned 3 starters, but they're right on track. Last season they went undefeated in the regular season and fell in the second round of playoffs. Their expectations are just as high.

"Get a District Championship and then make it far in playoffs."

Larissa Liska

"You know a tough schedule and a tough district makes you ready for the playoffs. Gets you ready so you're battle-tested and ready to go in and our kids have done a great job. We have an amazing coaching staff that love the kids and push them hard. Kids are responding well."

George West will stay undefeated after week six because they are on a bye, but then they start UIL 3A-DII District 16 play with a home game against Falfurrias on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. There are two other undefeated teams in the district Hebbronville and Cotulla are also (5-0).

GEORGE WEST'S 2026 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Week 1: Refugio 0, George West 50

Week 2: George West 67, Mathis 8

Week 3: George West 27, San Diego 14

Week 4: West Oso 0, George West 47

Week 5: George West 70, Aransas Pass 18

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: vs. Falfurrias (Start of UIL 3A-DII District 16)

Week 8: vs. Hebbronville

Week 9: vs. Santa Rosa

Week 10: vs. Odem

Week 11: vs. Cotulla

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.