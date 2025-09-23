George West's Kohen Blount named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Longhorns football team has started the season 4-0 for the first time in six years. Last Friday they overwhelmed Sabinal 61-14, led by senior fullback Kohen Blount. He found the endzone four times, and that's why he's the week 4 KRIS 6 Game Changer of the Week.

"It's awesome. Ever since I got here this summer, well early in the last school year, we've been working," said Blount. "7on7 was big for us. We got that connection that we really needed, and it's showing on Friday night."

Blount battled hard against Sabinal. He rushed for 177 yards on 15 carries for 2 touchdowns and completed 2 catches from quarterback Jaxson Alaniz for 45 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

"I give credit to all of my offensive linemen," Blount said. "It's easy running behind guys like Chris Bernal, Julian Martinez, Luke Coats, Daniel Tellez, Camaron Odom and Wyatt Smith. Those guys just make it so easy for me. They open the holes, and I got to do my job. Make one or two guys miss and get into the endzone."

Larissa Liska

Through four weeks Blount has rushed for 529 yards. The 6-foot-1 fullback leads a backfield that features three seniors, and they all contribute. A slot-T attack led by his father and George West's new head coach Rod Blount.

"Really enjoy the time together. Frustration sometimes, but we get over it quick and get back to work," Rod Blount said. "He's a lot of fun to coach and he's a great young man. I love seeing the young kids flock to him."

George West's bond is strong. Before moving away in fourth grade, Blount played with many of his teammates on the Rattlers youth football squad. Now they've got a chance to revive the Big Blue Wrecking Crew tradition together.

Larissa Liska

"It's going to take a lot of effort and hard work, but I feel like we can do it," said Blount. "We've shown we can put up some points, and we've shown we can stop some people. We just need to keep working every single day to get that goal."

George West goes on a bye week before starting district play on Friday, Oct. 3 on the road against Monte Alto. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Off the field Blount holds a 3.3 GPA. His weight room maxes are 465 ln. on squat, 265 lb. power clean and 285 lb. bench.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.