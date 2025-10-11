George West stays undefeated, atop district with win over Odem on Friday Night Fever

GEORGE WEST, TX — George West Football just took another step towards defending their district title.

The Longhorns (6-0, 2-0) defeated Odem 36-12 in a physical, UIL 3A-2 District 16 battle on Friday night.

"The sky's the limit for us," running back Kohen Blount said postgame. "We work our tails off and we can do whatever we put our minds to."

Blount was the first to score, punching the ball in from five yards out after a fake punt in the second quarter. Then it was Spencer Lee who found the open gap and ran for 77 yards to put George West up 16-0 after a 2-point conversion.

Odem (6-1, 2-1) looked to respond on the ensuing possession, but linebacker Dylan Thomisee forced a fumble in the red zone and Blake Alaniz recovered the loose ball.

The Longhorns got second half touchdowns from Jaxson Alaniz, William Balew, and a pick-6 from Spencer Lee.

"In practice we just bring all the physicalness we can," Lee said.

Drew Bishop Fans at the George West-Odem game show off some spirit

Odem’s John Hinojosa scored out of halftime. The Owls got a second score when QB RJ Salinas connected with Philip Flores in the fourth quarter.

George West will visit Banquete next week before a big battle at home against Santa Rosa. Odem will look to bounce back hosting Monte Alto.

