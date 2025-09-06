George West Longhorns dominate on the ground, defeat Mathis Pirates in Game of the Week

The George West Longhorns and the Mathis Pirates entered Friday’s showdown both undefeated and both committed to the slot-T offense. But while each side brought energy, it was George West who executed with precision — and Mathis who saw its chances slip away with costly mistakes.

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER WEEK 2: George West 33 - Mathis 15

Mathis struck first after a Longhorns fumble on their opening drive. Pirate defender Samuel Skipper scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a defensive touchdown, putting Mathis up 7-0.

That early momentum quickly faded. George West quarterback Jaxxson Alaniz found senior Spencer Lee on a short pass that Lee turned into six, putting the Longhorns in front 8-7. They followed it up with another score to stretch the lead to 14-7.

From there, the Longhorns’ ground game took over. After another Pirate fumble, star running back Kaleb Blount broke free on a misdirection handoff, racing all the way for a touchdown. George West converted the two-point try, extending the lead to 22-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Lee later added a rushing score of his own, weaving through defenders and finding the end zone once again. The Longhorns cashed in the two-point conversion after that touchdown as well, pushing the margin to 30-7 by halftime.

While Mathis’ slot-T offense showed flashes, the Pirates simply couldn’t finish drives. Multiple fumbles killed promising possessions and gave George West too many extra chances. The Longhorns, meanwhile, thrived running the ball behind their physical offensive line, chewing up yards and clock on their way to a 33-15 victory.

With the win, George West remains undefeated and makes a statement in the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week, proving their slot-T attack is one of the toughest to stop in the coastal bend.