George West honored at Hooks game, Live Oak County celebrating 170 years for Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks made a late comeback against the Missions in game 4 on Friday, tying it up at 6-6, but it was too late. San Antonio scored two runs in the ninth to win 8-6. Both teams are now tied in the Texas League South Standings (30-37).

The Hooks celebrated George West night on Friday. The city's youth choir, mayor, city administrator and community came out to the field for the game. The city will be celebrating Live Oak County's 170th year on the Fourth of July with a parade, fireworks and more. Mayor Andrew Garza is excited to highlight some of George West's traditions during the free festivities.

"We're going to have a huge parade in the city of George West. We're going to have Longhorns," Garza said. "They're going to be coming through the streets of George West just like when George West actually brought Longhorns from up north. It's going to allow us to help us build a partnership with the county."

Richard Robinson

Game 5 between the Hooks and Missions is set for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field with a Yainer Diaz Jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 fans.