Gamez breaks Calallen's single-game pick 6 record, defense preps for La Vernia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are back in the third round of Texas UIL high school football playoffs. They're coming off a strong second round playoff win over Canyon Lake 42-14. The offense scored points, but even the defense found the endzone. Being a complete team has been the key to their recent success.

"Our coaches are putting our players in positions to make those plays, but our defense has been a unit that has continued to get better throughout the year and I think we're peaking at the right time," said Calallen football head coach Charlie Reeve. "We're playing with confidence right now."

Calallen's defense dominated the line of scrimmage against Canyon Lake. 10 total sacks led by Josh Norval and Tristian Luna who each had 2. That created chaos, which led to 3 interceptions. Drayson Gamez secured 2 of those passes for pick 6's. According to Caller Times' Quinton Martinez, it was the first time in Calallen history that a single player took 2 interceptions to the house in the same game.

"There wasn't really much to it," Gamez said. "Just caught the ball and ran, but to see all my guys come to celebrate with me that means a lot to me."

Gamez scored on a pick 6 one other time during preseason.

Calallen (10-2) and La Vernia (11-1) kick off the UIL 4A-DI Regional Semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio. This week, Calallen's defense will be challenged with stopping the run game.