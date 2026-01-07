Game on: EDGE Esports invites all Coastal Bend high school gamers to join team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all high school video game fanatics! EDGE Esports in Corpus Christi is starting a team for high school gamers in the Coastal Bend. The best part is that students can work their way to the top at practices and tournaments. and one day possibly earn a college scholarship.

"I didn't think it was going to get anywhere like this," said retired HALO pro Stephen "Solarith" Peterson. "I thought it was always going to be to play for in the professional world $10,000. Now they're playing for millions and millions. It's really becoming just like a mainstream sport."

The opportunities are endless for esports, but over a year ago this option was not available in the Coastal Bend.

"It helped me get out more," said 16-year-old gamer Kannon Cisneros. "I didn't have many friends before this, so I made a lot more here and it just made me closer to the games I like."

What started as a small organization for home school students has expanded to a non-profit. Any Coastal Bend student that is at a high school that does not have an Esports program can join.

Larissa Liska

Last May the varsity team placed fifth in Mario Kart and Smash Crew at the Texas High School Esports State Championships at Baylor University led by 16-year-old Kannon Cisneros. This 2025-26 season they'll have Peterson as their head coach, the former teammate of pro global superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. He is also the head coach for TAMUK Esports.

"Like the coaches here they're not like gaming. They don't play games that much, so these new guys play games," Cisneros said. "They know a lot about the games, so it's exciting to have like a gaming coach."

Peterson has participated in esports for two decades with high-level experience from circuits including Major League Gaming (MLG), UMG Gaming, and the Halo Championship Series (HCS). He played on teams such as Triggers Down and VvV, sharing the stage with legends like Ninja, Cody "JuicyFruit" Brock, and Brett "Naded" Leonard.

"Adding a coach of Stephen's caliber is a game-changer for our mission," said Rachel Lebowitz of the EDGE Esports Foundation. "We're committed to giving local kids transformative experiences they might not otherwise have – from competitive esports to real-world skills valued by colleges and employers."

Larissa Liska

The EDGE Esports Foundation is more than game play. It's about student wellness, STEM Education and Leadership training and college and career readiness.

"There's so many jobs," Peterson said. "People don't think about camera men, desk analysts, set-up crews, production, cyber security, even HR."

EDGE Esports mainly competes in Smash Brothers, Fortnite and Mario Kart, but there are also options for chess, Street Fighter and Madden.

"You should come on by because we're super friendly," Cisneros said. "We're super open to anyone."

Larissa Liska

If you'd like to join the EDGE Esports team, tryouts continue on Saturday, Jan. 10 and Sunday, Jan. 11 at Cottens Collectibles starting at noon. To sign up for tryouts click here. For more information on tryouts or the program, visit EdgeEsports.gg, their Facebook page at EDGE ESPORTS, or email Info@EdgeEsports.gg.

The EDGE Esports Foundation is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing esports and STEM opportunities to underserved teens.

Stats Competitive Esports Program include:

● Two teams placed in the top five at the 2025 Texas High School Undisputed State Championships at Baylor

University in May 2025

● Six players invited to compete at DreamHack Dallas 2025

● Finished 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th at the Texas A&M Kingsville Tournament in Sept 2025

● Finished 1st, 2nd, and 4th at the TexSEF State Qualifier Tournament in Austin, Texas, in Feb 2025

● Finished 1st and 2nd at the University of Houston tournament in April 2025

● Final rankings for the state-wide TexSEF Fall 2025 Season:

○ 2nd place in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Crew Battles

○ 8th place in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Solos