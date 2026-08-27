Game of the Week: Miller starts coach McHugh era against physical Flour Bluff week 1 of 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever kicks off week 1 of the 2026 football season with a Thomas J Henry Game of the Week matchup between the Miller Buccaneers and Flour Bluff Hornets.

"It's a lot of fun you know," said new Miller football head coach David McHugh. "Anytime you can get Game of the Week it puts a lot on your shoulders as a group and as a team."

Both teams have high expectations, and the season kicks off with a tough non-district schedule. The last time these two teams faced off was in 2019, when the Bucs won the matchup in back-to-back seasons.

"Flour Bluf has always got a fast, physical football team," McHugh said. "I think that's going to be a great way for us to test things that we've done throughout this summer and the fall camp."

Larissa Liska

McHugh has the Bucs looking to build off tradition. Miller junior defensive end Deion Jones has embraced the coaching staff is ready to see how this year's Bucs respond early.

"It's going to pave the way for the rest of the season," Jones said. "We're going to see a good physical team the first game, so the rest of the season we're going to keep the same mentality, same physicality and I feel like we can win all 16 games."

Larissa Liska

The matchup to watch is Miller's d-line led by Jones, who has a Division I offer from UTSA, versus Flour Bluff's rushing attack. Last fall Hornets running back Sam Smith rushed for 1,137 yards and 24 touchdowns. He recently committed to Division I Air Force.

"The o-line vs. d-line matchup is going to be really good. I'm excited to see our receiving corps," Smith said. "Our receivers have been working really hard this summer. You know Ransom Watson and Landon Meschi, I think they're going to have a great game."

LARISSA LISKA

Flour Bluff head coach Clynt Elwood believes in his Hornets and the success they've found over the last decade. It's because they treat every opponent like it's a district championship.

"Miller is a great team. They've got great coaches and all and our kids know that too," Elwood said. "Well our kids it doesn't matter who we play. We approach it the same way whether it's the super talented Miller Bucs or whomever else. We look forward to it."

LARISSA LISKA

Miller and Flour Bluff kick off our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium. The winner receives our Thomas J. Henry trophy.