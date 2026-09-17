Game of the Week features Coastal Bend's best, Veterans Memorial vs. Gregory-Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — The KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever week 4 Game of the Week features arguably two of the best football programs in the Coastal Bend. Both teams are undefeated (3-0), the UIL 5A-DI Veterans Memorial Eagles and 5A-DII Gregory-Portland Wildcats.

This matchup does not count for district or playoffs, but it's going to be a big time environment for a great test. The last time these two teams faced off was in 2021, and Gregory-Portland will be looking to win their first matchup in the series (2021: Veterans Memorial wins 29-19, 2020: Veterans Memorial wins 45-13).

"Hopefully we can match their physicality," said Veterans Memorial football head coach Ben Bitner. "I think right now on tape their as physical a team as I've seen."

Larissa Liska

"Coach (Ben) Bitner has been doing a great job the whole time he's been there and it's a great program," said Gregory-Portland football head coach Brent Davis. "That's who you want to play to try to measure yourself against."

Larissa Liska

Veterans Memorial's offense has gotten better each week. Through three games they've rushed for 557 yards, passed for 627 yards and total 11 touchdowns.

"It shows us where we are at and it shows us how well we can do against size and better teams as a whole," said Veterans Memorial senior right guard Silas Guzman.

Larissa Liska

The Eagles protection in the trenches has given Veterans Memorial senior quarterback Aaron Hinojosa more confidence. He's completed 75 percent of his passes, thrown for 6 touchdowns and only allowed 1 interception.

"I think he's doing a good job understanding what we're looking at as coaches, what the game plan is and how we're trying to attack things," Bitner said. "He's picking it up quickly and being really efficient."

Larissa Liska

Hinojosa is sharing the ball. He has connected with four different receivers for touchdowns.

"I think we're doing a good job spreading the ball more," said Veterans Memorial senior receiver Cole Rhodes. "We give it to everybody on the team. Everybody is getting a look. It gives the defense more people to guard."

Gregory-Portland's defense has held two of three offenses to a touchdown or less.

"Our front seven has been playing really well," Davis said. "You know we've been shutting the run down quite a bit. Thought our secondary played great against Calallen also."

Larissa Liska

Tackling is their specialty. In week three alone, Ethan Tovar tallied 17 tackles, 2 for a loss and 1 pass breakup.

"We study very well," said Gregory-Portland senior safety Ethan Tovar. "We study the other team's film every day and we got a lot stronger during the offseason."

The Wildcats offense is electric, led by senior dual-threat quarterback Carter Dominguez. Their dominant run game has opened up passing, making them a tough team to stop.

"So recently we've been conditioning a lot this year like compared to other years, so we definitely have our stamina up," said Gregory-Portland senior right guard Gilbert Moreno. "Coaches do get on to us about running to the ball a lot during practice, so I love that our stamina has gotten great."

Larissa Liska

Our Friday Night Fever week 4 Game of the Week between Veterans Memorial and Gregory-Portland kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium. It's the third time these two teams have ever matched up and it's going to be a good one.

Tickets can be purchased online at HomeTown Ticketing. Adult presale tickets are $7, student presale tickets are $4, home reserved seating presale is $8 and all general admission online at the gate is $9. Tickets can be purchased here: https://events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/gpisd/L2VtYmVkL2V2ZW50LzI5MTQ%3D.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.