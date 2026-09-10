Game of the Week: Battle of the Wildcats rivalry since 1944, Calallen hosts Gregory-Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The KRIS 6 week 3 Friday Night Fever Game of the Week is the Battle of the Wildcats rivalry between UIL 5A-DII Gregory-Portland (2-0) and 4A-DI No. 8 Calallen (2-0). In the series Calallen leads with a record of (37-34-3). It's a rivalry that dates back to 1944. It's a matchup thathelps both teams prepare for district and playoffs.

"If you like Texas high school football, especially in this area, it doesn't get any bigger," said Calallen football head coach Charlie Reeve.

Larissa Liska

"G-P and Calallen are two of the premiere schools around here, and when we play each other it means a lot even though it's not a district game," said Gregory-Portland football head coach Brent Davis.

Last year G-P won 49-21, but Calallen won the season before that 42-40.

"You know the stands are crazy," said Calallen senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Rodriguez. "We've been playing these guys since middle school. It's always been the same. It's always been a rivalry. It's been win, lose, win, lose. I'm very confident this year. We have a great team."

Larissa Liska

Gregory-Portland grew even stronger behind senior quarterback Carter Dominguez after making a 5A-DII third round playoff appearance last fall.

"I feel like our receivers grew up a lot more," Dominguez said. "Last year we had like an older offensive line and an older running back, but I feel like our receivers really got better."

The 4A-DI 8-ranked Calallen Wildcats also went three rounds deep in 2025. This year so far their defense has not allowed more than 18 points in a game.

"D-line it always starts up front," said Calallen senior linebacker and tight end Josh Norval. "They need to get pressure on the quarterback. They need to help stop the run. I mean they're the foundation of our defense."

Larissa Liska

G-P's defense is also powerful up front. They've recorded 9 sacks, 3 fumbles and 2 interceptions through the first two games.

"Really big thing we worked on was speed," said Gregory-Portland senior safety Eli Supnet. "We were very slow last year. This year we're picking it up just a little bit."

Larissa Liska

"You know a lot of these guys played last year for us and there's a lot of camaraderie on that side of the ball," Davis said. "They love to play. They've got a good scheme every week."

Last week Calallen allowed an early touchdown to Carroll, but held a 7 point lead at halftime. Then in the second half, they did not allow a single point and scored 21.

"I was really proud of the way our kids responded and you know it was kind of a dog fight that first half," Reeve said. "I thought we really responded well in the second half and it says a lot about our kids character."

Larissa Liska

A victory takes an entire community, and the players have this message for fans.

"It's our last year," Supnet said. "We want to go win and we want to win big."

"Y'all be out there on Friday," Rodriguez said. "Get loud and be excited."

Our Friday Night Fever week 3 Game of the Week between the Gregory-Portland Wildcats and Calallen Wildcats kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium. Before the game Calallen would like to honor military, veterans and first responders in memory of 9/11. Thank you so much for your service. They're even going to have a jet flyover.

David Salinas