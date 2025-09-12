Game Night South Texas: Sinton rolls past Alice 35-14

The Sinton Pirates kept their winning streak alive during Game Night South Texas Thursday night with a 35-14 victory over the Alice Coyotes.

Game Night South Texas 2025: Alice vs Sinton

Sinton set the tone early, driving into the red zone on its opening possession before star running back Mykha Green muscled through defenders for the game’s first touchdown.

Alice’s offense looked to answer back but stalled on its opening drive. That gave Sinton another chance, and quarterback Quincy Bess made it count, connecting with wide receiver Sean Hughes on a deep strike to extend the lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, Green broke loose again, ripping off another big run for his second touchdown of the night. Green celebrated the score by showing appreciation to his offensive line as the Pirates built a commanding 21-0 lead.

Alice refused to back down, however. Quarterback Sebastian Flores found Running Back Landon Castillo in the red zone for the Coyotes’ first score just before halftime, trimming the deficit to 21-7 at the break.

The Coyotes continued to battle in the second half scoring a touchdown in the 3rd quarter to trim the lead. However, Sinton’s balanced attack proved too much to overcome.

The Pirates controlled the game on the ground and through the air, sealing another impressive victory to stay unbeaten.