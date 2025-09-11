Game Night South Texas between Alice (0-2) and Sinton (2-0) kicks off Thursday

SINTON, Texas — Our KRIS 6 week 3 Game Night South Texas live TV matchup features the undefeated Sinton Pirates (2-0) and Alice Coyotes (0-2) who have lost two very tough games to Carroll and Calallen. This is just another challenge that's going to prepare both teams for district ahead.

The game kicks off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m., and fans can watch it live on our sister station KDF, on our website and on our Youtube channel KRIS 6+. KDF can be found over the air on 47.2 (low power) and 10.3 (full power). Both are in HD. Also on channel 13 on Astound and Spectrum as well as channel 47 on Dish.

"It's been good growth. You know kids are showing up," said Alice football head coach J.R. Castellano. "They're working hard. We put a tough schedule together for reasons to get us ready for district play."

Alice's quarterback battle has been tested early, but Castellano says experience around them has eased the transition.

"We have multiple running backs that we've used back there, Roel Gonzalez and Ryder Salaiz," Castellano said. "We've used both of them, but it's a combination of our offensive line trying to get the running game going."

On defense, Alice senior Alonzo Gonzalez has hauled in 2 interceptions so far. He knows going up against Pirates top target Shaun Hughes is going to make him better.

"Shaun's a good one, and that's who I have," said Gonzalez. "That's who I'm guarding, so I've got to do good and be focused every practice".

They'll have to find a way to slow down Pirates running back Mykha Green. He has 501 yards and 5 touchdowns through 2 games behind a powerful offensive line.

"Like this week Clay Mitchell is a dog, so we're going to have to really give him pressure," said Alice senior running back and defensive end Landen Brunston. "Last year they were very physical. I'm hoping that as well because this year we've got a very physical line and I know I'll just be head hunting all game."

Winning in the trenches will be key in this matchup.

"I feel like Alice is a great opponent for us to go up against for coming up against Cuero in district, and hopefully we come up with the dub in district," said Sinton senior center and guard Shane Trevino.

Sinton senior center Shane Trevino is building chemistry with sophomore quarterback Quincy Bess, and that work has not gone unnoticed.

"You're not going to get the recognition. You don't score the touchdowns. What you get is you help others," said Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman. "You are a protector of others. You are a protector of the quarterback. You are a defender for the running back."

The Pirates defense is focused on following assignments, and so far that has led to 6 sacks, 4 interceptions and 1 fumble.

"We've all grown up together. It just clicks like that," said Snton senior linebacker Ace Fuentes. "Coming from middle school ball to now we're just one. We're one big family."

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Game Night South Texas and Coastal Bend athletes.