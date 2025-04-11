Zamora defends hurdles crown in UIL 5A Area meet; Flour Bluff wins team titles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Coastal Bend high school track and field athletes delivered standout performances at this week's UIL 5A Area Meet, where the top four finishers in each event advanced to the Regional meet.

Veterans Memorial senior Temoc Zamora dominated the 5A boys 110 meter hurdles, winning by nearly a full second with a time of 14.62 seconds. His teammate Andrew Brown secured second place, while Gregory-Portland's Ryder Harrison took third. Zamora successfully defended his Area title from last year.

"Especially in this head wind I made sure to get out of the blocks strong," Zamora said. "Push through that first hurdle, and that's been my weakest spot historically in the race. Getting past that second and third hurdle has just always been getting to the flow and then I'm gone."

In the 5A girls 100 meter hurdles, Alice freshman Dakota Coats impressed spectators with a commanding victory, finishing in 15.82 seconds. She was followed by a Laredo Nixon sprinter, Gregory-Portland's Tristen Grimes and Flour Bluff's Deborah Calderon.

The boys 100 meter dash featured one of the day's closest finishes, with Ray's Christian Cisneros earning silver with a time of 11.23 seconds, just a fraction behind the winner from La Joya Palmview. Flour Bluff and Veterans Memorial athletes secured the remaining qualifying spots.

Veterans Memorial freshman Sara Flores showcased her versatility by competing in multiple events. She completed the 100 meter wheelchair race in 28.81 seconds and the 400 meter wheelchair event in 1 minute 59.78 seconds. Flores also competed in the shot put, throwing 12.5 feet.

Gregory-Portland junior Kaitlyn Kilgore delivered a standout performance in the 5A girls shot put, achieving a personal record throw of 43 feet 8 inches. Kilgore also claimed victory in the discus event with a throw of 112 feet 3.5 inches.

Flour Bluff boys and girls won the team titles. For more results go to TrackMate Online.