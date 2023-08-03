Young Tigers join the Carroll pack, looking to build off momentum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers might have struggled two years ago, but during the 2022 season they proved they are a team to watch in UIL 5A-DI. Carroll had a brand new head coach last year, and now the Tigers understand the system.

"We still have a lot to prove and I think that's the biggest thing," Cal Neatherlin, Carroll football head coach said. "We want to make the playoffs. That's our goal this year."

More Carroll students joined the football team this year after the Tigers finished with five wins and losses, barely missing playoffs. Not bad after going (0-10) the year before.

"We have a lot of line a lot of depth. A lot of big boys. We lost a couple of skills, but it's our job," Jesus Salinas, Carroll senior safety and wide receiver, said. "We lead. We practice hard."

The young Tigers bring back five starters on offense and seven on defense with most of their returners on the line. A group of guys that lifted a lot of weights over the summer.

"I really like our underclassmen. They bring a lot of energy to the team," Aaron Gonzalez, Carroll senior defensive end and offensive line, said. "They put a lot of work in. They're just going to bring a lot of positivity honestly.

Carroll's quarterback graduated, so that leadership role is up for grabs.

"We have four kids kind of fighting it out right now," Neatherlin said. "Matt Rodriguez is the guy with the most experience and is expected to take the reigns though."

The Tigers are now hungry to build off their recent momentum.

"We're not the same Carroll as we were a couple of years ago," Gonzalez said. "Hopefully they know we're coming and they don't doubt us."

Carroll starts their season against Edcouch-Elsa on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Buc Stadium.