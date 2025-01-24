World Series champ Banda headlines 19th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks held their 19th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet honoring baseball and softball players and coaches for their achievements last season and the Preseason All-Star Teams list.

Sinton 2011 graduate Anthony Banda was the featured athlete, honored as the South Texas Professional Player of the Year. He also won the award in 2015. This past season he won his first World Series with the LA Dodgers, and he played in all four of the games they won in the best-of-7 series that ended in five.

Hooks legend and two-time World Series champion with the Giants Hunter Pence was the headliner and guest speaker. The national sports broadcaster played 14 seasons as a Major League outfielder. Back in 2006 he helped the Hooks win the Texas League Championship. His 28 home runs are the Hooks single-season standard. Pence earned the nickname 'The Reverend'. He was a strong at-bat, but it was also his pre-game speeches that inspired his teammates.

The Hooks also announced their 4A-5A and Private-3A baseball and softball All-Star Teams.

2025 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Baseball Division

Pitcher

Collier Carroll - Calallen - Jr.

Blaine Elizalde - Gregory-Portland - Sr.

Jordan Garza - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Sean Howell – Rockport-Fulton – Sr.

Drayton Mitchell - Calallen - Jr.

Catcher

Kason Kolle - Victoria East - Jr.

First Base

Kash Wood – Sinton – Sr.

Second Base

Trae Hernandez - Veterans Memorial – Jr.

Third Base

Max Lara - Tuloso-Midway – Sr.

Shortstop

Lucas Tinajero – Ray – Sr.

Outfield

Israel Benavides - Tuloso-Midway - Sr.

Chase Lynch - Calallen - Sr.

Ryan Steele - Victoria East - Jr.

Designated Hitter

Blake Quinn - Calallen - Jr.

Utility

Orlando Ruiz Jr. – Ray – Jr.

2025 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Baseball Division

Pitchers

Cristian Chapa – Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco – So.

Adam Hinojosa – Santa Gertrudis – Sr.

Barrett Irwin – Goliad – So.

Ethan Ortega – London – Sr.

Catcher

Christian Olivares – London – Jr.

First Base

Andre Cisneros – Falfurrias – Jr.

Second Base

RJ Olivares – London – Sr.

Third Base

Derek Chavera – Falfurrias – Sr.

Shortstop

Aiden Salinas – London – So.

Outfield

Ryan Casas – San Diego – Sr.

Gabe Garcia – Bishop – Sr.

Zander Wills – Refugio – Jr.

Designated Hitter

Barrett Garcia – Goliad – Sr.

Eric Swisher – Odem – Sr.

Utility

DeMarcos Gonzalez – Premont – Sr.

2025 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Softball Division

Pitcher

Meredith Cavazos - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Brooke Castillo – Alice – Sr.

Maddy Dykes – Rockport-Fulton – Jr.

Madison Gummelt – Tuloso-Midway – Jr.

Jordyn Thibodeaux - Calallen - Jr.

Catcher

Brookelynn Meador - Calallen - Sr.

First Base

Braelyn Bailey - Calallen - Jr.

Second Base

Parker Malone - Veterans Memorial - So.

Third Base

Addie Cervantez – Sinton – Sr.

Shortstop

Demiree Stafford – Tuloso-Midway – Sr.

Outfield

Carol Rodriguez – Ingleside – Sr.

Kayden Treviño - Calallen - Jr.

Jada Zepeda - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Designated Player

Audrey Diercks – Gregory-Portland - Sr.

Kalia Flaherty – Rockport-Fulton – Sr.

Utility

Ameris Garcia – Carroll – Sr.

2025 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Softball Division

Pitcher

Sidney Castillo – Woodsboro – Jr.

Natalia Escobedo – Santa Gertrudis – Jr.

Eva Gallegos – London – Sr.

Kadence Trevino – Hebbronville – Sr.

Catcher

K'Lee Bazan – Santa Gertrudis – Jr.

Clarissa Vela – Banquete – Sr.

First Base

Izzy De Los Santos – Santa Gertrudis – Sr.

Second Base

Kameron Bean – Incarnate Word – Jr.

Third Base

Jazaelynne Lewis – Refugio – Jr.

Shortstop

Aniya Zena – Woodsboro – So.

Outfield

Mattie Barnick – Incarnate Word – Sr.

Ayla Gonzales – Bishop – Sr.

Hannah Perales – Santa Gertrudis – Sr.

Designated Player

Addie Aleman – Incarnate Word – Jr.

Utility

Jasmine Ramirez – Bishop – Jr.

Calallen senior Chase Lynch also received the Matt Beveridge Award, given annually to a high school baseball senior student-athlete who exemplifies character, courage, leadership, and spirit.

Five coaches were honored for their record setting seasons last spring. Three in baseball and two in softball. Joe Luis Lopez and Steve Chapman of Calallen were 4A state finalists in 2024, ending their campaign with a (37-10) record. Falfurrias’ Gus Esquivel advanced to the fifth round for the first time since 2007. The Jerseys finished the year with a (28-9-1) record.

Calallen’s Teresa Lentz led the Wildcats to their second straight state championship in 2024. The Lady Cats tallied an impressive (34-2) record. Paula Salinas of Veterans Memorial engineered their longest playoff run in program history by advancing to the fourth round. They went (9-0) in UIL 29-5A to win their first district title.

Former Hooks President and American League All-Star pitcher Ken Schrom was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He dedicated 43 years of service to professional baseball, including a seven-year Major League career with the Blue Jays, Twins and Indians.

The Coastal Bend college awards went to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Monee Montilla and Isaac Webb and Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Lindsey Evans and Vincent Sanchez.