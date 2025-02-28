Wildcats sweep and Robstown falls in day 1 of Calallen ISD Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen ISD baseball tournament played day 1 games on Thursday. 28 teams are spread across five school locations. The tournament ends on Saturday.

Calallen swept McAllen 2-0 in their first matchup of the day, scoring both RBI in the first inning. Pitcher Hayden Brock dealt 9 strikeouts and a no-hitter through 5 innings.

Robstown's defense did well, but their bats fell short. The Cotton Pickers lost to La Joya Palmview 5-0. Christian Moreno started the game on the mound for Robstown and he dealt 5 strikeouts.

Day 1: Results

Steve Chapman Field

Victoria West-5 vs Gregory Portland -8

Edinburg Vela-1 vs Victoria West-0

Gregory Portland-1 vs McAllen-7

Houston Crosby-1 vs Edinburg Vela-0

Calallen-2 vs McAllen-0

Calallen-8 vs Houston Crosby-3

Gene Kasprzk Field

Flour Bluff-4 vs Hallettsville -2

Hallettsville-3 vs SA Taft-1

Ft. Bend Crawford-5 vs Flour Bluff-0

Sinton 8 vs SA Taft 3

Sinton-5 vs Ft Bend Crawford-0

Tuloso Midway Field

Beeville-5 vs Bishop-5

Bishop-7 vs United-6

PSJA-10 vs Beeville-5

PSJA-5 vs Tuloso Midway-0

Tuloso Midway-5 vs Sweeny-4

Steve Castro Field

Orange Grove-0 vs SA Wolverines-8

Orange Grove-5 vs Hidalgo-2

Palmview-2 vs SA Wolverines-1

Palmview 5 vs Robstown 0

Brownsville Rivera 9 vs Hidalgo 1

Brownsville Rivera 5 vs Robstown 0

La Joya Palmview-5 vs Robstown-0

Alice Coyotes Field

Mission Veterans-5 vs Goliad-4

Goliad-10 vs McAllen Memorial-7

La Joya-3 vs Mission Veterans-13

McAllen Memorial-11 vs Alice-7

Alice-7 vs La Joya-6