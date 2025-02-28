Wildcats sweep and Robstown falls in day 1 of Calallen ISD Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen ISD baseball tournament played day 1 games on Thursday. 28 teams are spread across five school locations. The tournament ends on Saturday.
Calallen swept McAllen 2-0 in their first matchup of the day, scoring both RBI in the first inning. Pitcher Hayden Brock dealt 9 strikeouts and a no-hitter through 5 innings.
Robstown's defense did well, but their bats fell short. The Cotton Pickers lost to La Joya Palmview 5-0. Christian Moreno started the game on the mound for Robstown and he dealt 5 strikeouts.
Day 1: Results
Steve Chapman Field
Victoria West-5 vs Gregory Portland -8
Edinburg Vela-1 vs Victoria West-0
Gregory Portland-1 vs McAllen-7
Houston Crosby-1 vs Edinburg Vela-0
Calallen-2 vs McAllen-0
Calallen-8 vs Houston Crosby-3
Gene Kasprzk Field
Flour Bluff-4 vs Hallettsville -2
Hallettsville-3 vs SA Taft-1
Ft. Bend Crawford-5 vs Flour Bluff-0
Sinton 8 vs SA Taft 3
Sinton-5 vs Ft Bend Crawford-0
Tuloso Midway Field
Beeville-5 vs Bishop-5
Bishop-7 vs United-6
PSJA-10 vs Beeville-5
PSJA-5 vs Tuloso Midway-0
Tuloso Midway-5 vs Sweeny-4
Steve Castro Field
Orange Grove-0 vs SA Wolverines-8
Orange Grove-5 vs Hidalgo-2
Palmview-2 vs SA Wolverines-1
Palmview 5 vs Robstown 0
Brownsville Rivera 9 vs Hidalgo 1
Brownsville Rivera 5 vs Robstown 0
La Joya Palmview-5 vs Robstown-0
Alice Coyotes Field
Mission Veterans-5 vs Goliad-4
Goliad-10 vs McAllen Memorial-7
La Joya-3 vs Mission Veterans-13
McAllen Memorial-11 vs Alice-7
Alice-7 vs La Joya-6