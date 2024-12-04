Wildcats celebrate Shawn Williams' 2,000 career points

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats (8-2) tipped off their non-district matchup against Victoria West with a 9-0 run, but it ended much closer in favor of the Wildcats 70-61 on Tuesday.

Gregory-Portland senior 6'8" forward senior Shawn Williams led the floor with 34 points. Before the game G-P celebrated his career milestone of reaching 2,000 points.

"I mean it's awesome," Williams said. "Since my freshman year I think there has been so much improvement on my part and the team's part. Just all of the countless hours I've spent with the coaches and the players in the gym it means a lot."

During his junior season, Williams helped Gregory-Portland end their playoff victory drought by winning their first postseason game since 2010.

"We just want to continue on what we built last year. You know we had something good, so we just want to build off of that."

Gregory-Portland will play against all of the Corpus Christi ISD schools, plus Alice and Flour Bluff, in UIL 5A District 29.