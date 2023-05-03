Watch Now
Whitcomb brings in 3 runs as Hooks claim opener with Astros' Chas McCormick

Posted at 11:22 PM, May 02, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (8-13) started their six-game Texas League South series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (11-11) with a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Shay Whitcomb made a bases-loaded double in the sixth to bring home the Hooks' only runs of the game. Corpus Christi kick-started the inning when Quincy Hamilton and rehabbing Astro Chas McCormick worked walks. Then Joey Loperfido beat out an infield hit. Whitcomb leads the club with 14 extra-base hits and 20 RBI's in 20 games.

Amarillo's Tristin English drove in the Sod Poodles' lone run of the game on a liner to right field, leading to an RBI double. Ryan Bliss scored the run.

Corpus Christi starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti ended the night after five innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 5 batters. Julio Robaina earned the win in relief, allowing 3 hits, 1 run and 1 walk while striking out 1 in four frames pitched.

Game two first pitch starts at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Whataburger Field.

