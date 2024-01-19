Westbrook, one of five Islanders, in double figures in 83-63 win over McNeese

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball dominated McNeese 83-63 Thursday night at the American Bank Center. The Islanders improve their record to (11-5, 4-1 SLC).

TAMU-CC had five players score in double figures, the first time the program has done so since 2014. Graduate Alecia Westbrook, senior Mireia Aguado, and junior Tymberlin Criswell all led the way with 12 points, while senior Paige Allen contributed 11 and junior Nabaweeyah McGill got to 10.

The Islanders stay at home this Saturday for a 1 p.m. tipoff against Nicholls at the American Bank Center.