West Oso's Elijah Huff inks commitment to Midwestern State DII football

Posted at 4:04 PM, Feb 24, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso senior running back Elijah Huff signed his National Letter of Intent on Friday, inking his commitment to play Division II college football at Midwestern State in the Lone Star Conference.

The 5-foot-10 running back finished his West Oso career rushing for 2,580 yards on 303 attempts and tallying 35 touchdowns. His rushing yards total broke the school record that was set back in 2000.

"They're really just all dogs up there. They're just tough," Huff said. "It means a lot to be able to lead the younger generation and just show the city how it's done."

