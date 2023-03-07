West Oso ISD announces Kenneth Johnson as new head football coach

West Oso Independent School District officials announced on Tuesday they have a new man at the helm of their football program.

District officials said in a release they have hired Kenneth Duane Johnson as their newest head football coach.

“Our goal at West Oso High School is to build strong teams by teaching our athletes how to work together, to effectively communicate, and most importantly, be known for outstanding sportsmanship," West Oso ISD Interim Superintendent Kimberly Moore said in the release. "Coach Johnson will add to our legacy of holding ourselves to high standards and communicating shared expectations to our athletes, parents, and spectators as we promote a winning football season. I believe he will collaborate with the coaching and teaching staff to accomplish this by working together with our athletes for a common purpose on the field and in the classroom.”

An educator for 20 years, Johnson is headed to West Oso after a stint as the Veteran's Memorial High School Associate head football coach and offensive coordinator.

He also served as VMHS part-time assistant principal and assistant softball coach.

Before that, he also served in similar roles at Foster High School in Richmond.

“We look forward to the experience Coach Johnson will bring to our football program. He understands that we will keep our eye on the goal of educating and making positive, life-long memorable experiences for student-athletes,” West Oso ISD Athletic Director Cheryl Fillmore said in the release. "Coach Johnson has stated he will begin promoting his philosophy of hard work, determination, and teamwork by bridging faculty, academics, and athletics together with the understanding we all play a pivotal role in education.

"He also expressed that he is excited to lead this program and these players to their highest level of potential and to achieve excellence, integrity, and great character on and off the field," Fillmore added. "Through the relentless desire to compete and a passion and love for the game of football, we will strive to give back to the West Oso ISD community!"

Johnson attended El Campo High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in exercise and sport science from Texas State University. Johnson later earned his Master's degree in education administration from Lamar University.

West Oso ISD is hosting a meet and greet with the coach on Wednesday that starts at 1 p.m. at the West Oso High School gymnasium.

