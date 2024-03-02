West Oso honors 1989 alum and deaf runner Laura Zuniga

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — March 1st kicked off Women's History month, and West Oso started it off by honoring 1989 grad Laura Zuniga at the annual Bear Relay track meet for the legacy she left as a long distance runner.

Zuniga ran cross country, and in track she was undefeated all four years leading up to state in the 1600 meter run according to coaches. During her senior cross country season she placed seventh out of 103 runners at state.

In college, still to this day in 2024, Zuniga holds theGallaudet Universtiy women's indoor record in the 500 meters in 1:23.8.

She paved the way for girls track at West Oso, as well as broke barriers for deaf athletes.

"You didn't see a lot of deaf people doing things, and I realized that if you wanted to do something go for,"Zuniga said. "Don't limit yourself, just go for it. I was really surprised that I was going to be coming back, looking at all of these memories and seeing the field so that was really cool. I wish I could do track again."