West Oso football retires No. 15 Huff and No. 26 Fillmore jersey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears honored two of their legendary running backs before their final home game of the 2023 season, Elijah Huff and Deandre Fillmore. The Bears retired their first ever football jerseys to honor Huff and Fillmore.

Fillmore graduated in 2000, but left his mark in fall 1999 as the program's single-season leading rusher with 2,136 yards in 13 games.

Fillmore switched from running back to linebacker in college playing for the Texas A&M -Kingsville Javelinas. He got a pick six interception in his first game and later was honored as a consensus All-American. He then played Arena pro ball with the Corpus Christi Hammerheads.

Then 23 years later, Huff surpassed the single-season rushing record with 2,580 yards in nine games. Huff is currently a freshman football player at NCAA DII Midwestern State University.

"It makes me feel proud because I met the standards and finally get to be recognized like some of my other family members. I wanna thank everyone that had a part in my success at WOHS," Huff said. "It lets me know that all the work I put in paid off. I remember when my mom would think I was crazy for running or working out 25/8, all day & night. It also makes me feel appreciative for being able to get the opportunities that I’ve had knowing where I come from and how I came up. Shout out the people who doubted me, my fam and Coach (Brad) Smithey for pushing me to succeed, and most importantly, the man above. I am proud to be honored and recognized for all of the work I put into my high school career. Once a Bear always a Bear!"