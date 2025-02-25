West Oso community sends off Lady Bears with State Semifinal celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso community sent the No. 7 Lady Bears (31-5) off in style as they head to Houston for the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinal against No. 4 Fairfield (31-6).

"I love everyone. I've kind of grown up with everyone since middle school," said West Oso senior guard Victoria Vela. "Like we have a really great bond honestly. We're always joking around with each other. We know each other inside and out. It's an amazing team that we have."

West Oso will play Fairfield for the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinals on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Delmar-Tusa Sports Complex in Houston. West Oso senior guard Evana Walker shared what it will take for the Lady Bears to win.

"Definitely the energy that we bring," Walker said. "A lot of our energy comes from our defense. It's a lot of fun when everyone has a lot of energy when we're playing together."

West Oso ISD announced that Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 school will be canceled so students, teachers and more can attend the girls or boys game.

The West Oso boys basketball team plays their UIL 3A-DI Regional Semifinal on Tuesday against Crystal City at 7 p.m. in Floresville.