West Oso, Bishop and Flour Bluff win girls basketball Bi-District playoff round

Bishop girls basketball 2025
West Oso girls basketball Bi-District playoffs 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso, Bishop and Flour Bluff were one of the many Coastal Bend teams that cruised in their first round Bi-District high school girls basketball playoff matchups on Monday.

In 5A-DI the No. 19 Flour Bluff Hornets defeated Laredo Nixon at home 55-21 in the first round of playoffs. Up next in 5A-DI Flour Bluff will play PSJA North or Rivera in the second round.

Flour Bluff beats Laredo Nixon at home 55-21 in Bi-District playoffs 2025, Courtesy: Tyler Bills

In 3A-DI, Bishop cruised past London 38-15. Ava Salinas led the floor with 14 points. The Lady Badgers will play Rio Hondo at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Location in the Valley to be determined.

Bishop defeats London 38-15 in Bi-District girls basketball playoffs 2025

Also in 3A-DI the No. 7 West Oso Bears outscored Orange Grove 57-28. Alivia Shaw led the floor with 14 points. Up next West Oso will play Raymondville or IDEA Edinburg College Prep in the second round.

West Oso overpowers Orange Grove 57-28 in Bi-District girls basketball playoffs 2025, Photo Courtesy: AC Williams

In 2A-DI Refugio will face San Saba and Skidmore-Tynan will play Johnson City in the second round of playoffs.

In 2A-DII Port Aransas will battle Goldthwaite and Agua Dulce will play Mason in the second round of playoffs.

