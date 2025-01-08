West Oso and Flour Bluff girls basketball lead district standings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 3A No. 17 West Oso Bears (20-5) and UIL 5A Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (16-5) maintain their lead in the district standings after Tuesday night.

Flour Bluff took down Moody for the second time this season, winning 58-38. Their first game was also won by the Lady Hornets 42-40, who were missing some of their players in volleyball playoffs. Margaret Croft scored 18 points, followed by Justin Aguilar with 14.

West Oso outscored George West 77-31. Malaigha Sweats led the floor with 22 points, followed by her teammate Jae'La Hicks with 18 points. Hicks is a St. Edward's University signee.