Welcome to the U: H.M. King's Jasiah Rivera signs with Miami

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It was a historic college signing day at H.M. King high school. It’s not everyday you have a Division I track and field runner ink their commitment from the Coastal Bend, and Jasiah Rivera decided to sign with the University of Miami.

“We really thought that this place was going to get me to where I wanted to be, so I wanted to go to the Olympics and we really thought they’re going to get me there,” Rivera said.

Miami was the right choice for Rivera because they have a plan to help reach his goals.

“The coaching staff is amazing. Coach (Amy) Dean, hurdle coach, is awesome," Rivera said. "She’s a great resume. Coach (Alex) Bloom is a great coach, and just the resources they have there for me to be able to complete what I need to do.”

Rivera has a natural ability looking smooth over the hurdles, but it’s his work ethic that led to a UIL 4A State silver medal in the 110 meter hurdles in 13.84 seconds and gold medal in the 300 hurdles in 37.12 seconds.

“He’s all of those things which is why Miami is actually going to use him as a decathlete, so he’s not only going to run hurdles there,” Rueben Flowers, H.M. King track and field head coach, said.

Signing day is a dream come true for Rivera, but saving money for his college tuition is his way of giving back to those who supported him.

“I’m very happy and I’m glad that I was able to fulfill something that they’ve been working toward sacrificing to get me here,” Rivera said.